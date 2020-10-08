CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.54 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $162.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

