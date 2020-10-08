CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 25,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 77.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

