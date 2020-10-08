CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $14.09 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,770.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,346,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after buying an additional 2,198,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE PM opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.