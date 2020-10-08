CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $318.93 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,036,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,931,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $313.00 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

