CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $7.93 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 461,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $20,323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 828,432 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $12,573,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 48.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 810,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

