CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $137.01 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

