CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,195.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,738.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,600.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

