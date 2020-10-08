CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,280 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day moving average is $246.05. The stock has a market cap of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

