CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 457 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $313.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,958.07 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

