CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,591 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.