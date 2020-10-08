CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,701 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.7% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average of $229.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

