CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

