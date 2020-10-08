CIBC Initiates Coverage on Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.47% from the company’s previous close.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

IPPLF stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

