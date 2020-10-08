Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.58. 1,327,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,287,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

A number of research firms have commented on XEC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 46.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

