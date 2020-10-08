Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $118,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

