Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPXGF. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

