Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

TSE CGX opened at C$4.83 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

