Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE CGX opened at C$4.83 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$34.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $305.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.