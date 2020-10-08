Citigroup Increases Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $213.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.25% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $143.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.14, a PEG ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $5,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $483,530.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,569 shares of company stock valued at $17,906,541. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.