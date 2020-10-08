Citigroup Initiates Coverage on GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $227.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.30. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.18 and a fifty-two week high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

