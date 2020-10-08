Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $57.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

