CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.75 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

