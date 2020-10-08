Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

