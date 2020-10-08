CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE:CNO opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

