Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

