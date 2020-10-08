Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

