Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 3,198,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,795,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $89,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

