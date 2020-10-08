Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

COHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Group raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coherent by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,872,000 after acquiring an additional 105,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

