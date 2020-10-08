Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLL. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2,128.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 162.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.