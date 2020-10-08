Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,253,000 after buying an additional 147,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $17,077,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

