Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.05.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 170,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.