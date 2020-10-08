Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,176,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

