Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $386.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 304.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 53.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 361.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

