Comparing CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) & Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Taubman Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Taubman Centers 1 6 1 0 2.00

CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.70%. Taubman Centers has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Risk and Volatility

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taubman Centers has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Taubman Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -25.08% -22.00% -3.57% Taubman Centers 30.09% -94.88% 4.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Taubman Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Taubman Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.04 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.12 Taubman Centers $661.05 million 3.35 $229.48 million $3.71 9.68

Taubman Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.