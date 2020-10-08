Comparing GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Medicenna Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRIFOLS S A/S $5.71 billion 2.13 $700.16 million $1.17 15.10 Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.22 million ($0.19) -21.16

GRIFOLS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRIFOLS S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Medicenna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRIFOLS S A/S 10.40% 10.83% 4.68% Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -44.09% -40.33%

Risk & Volatility

GRIFOLS S A/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of GRIFOLS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GRIFOLS S A/S and Medicenna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRIFOLS S A/S 0 4 6 0 2.60 Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GRIFOLS S A/S beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products. It offers plasma products, such as intravenous immune globulin, Factor VIII, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, antithrombin III, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, including analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. It serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment offers products used by hospitals, as well as parenteral solutions and enteral nutritional fluids. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics; and engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and non-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.