Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

CPSI stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $57,200.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

