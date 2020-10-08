Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

CRK opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 2.08. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

