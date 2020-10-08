Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Position Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

