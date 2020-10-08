Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,668 shares of company stock worth $4,968,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

