Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

