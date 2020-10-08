ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

