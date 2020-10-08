Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.