Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.91.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,250,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 396,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,796,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

