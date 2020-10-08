Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

