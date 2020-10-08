Contrasting AES (NYSE:AES) & Environmental Power (NYSE:EPGRQ)

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and AES (NYSE:AES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Environmental Power and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A AES 0 0 7 0 3.00

AES has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given AES’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Volatility & Risk

Environmental Power has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Power and AES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AES $10.19 billion 1.22 $303.00 million $1.36 13.79

AES has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of AES shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of AES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Power and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A AES 2.01% 24.35% 3.58%

Summary

AES beats Environmental Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 31,792 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

