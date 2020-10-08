Contrasting American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) & Ambac Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMBC)

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Overseas Group and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group -27.53% 10.17% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Overseas Group and Ambac Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Overseas Group $15.01 million 0.93 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $510.66 million 1.22 $267.40 million N/A N/A

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Overseas Group and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats American Overseas Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Overseas Group Company Profile

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

