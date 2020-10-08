Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COO stock opened at $350.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.26.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 429.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

