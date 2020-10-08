Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 350.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

