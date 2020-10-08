CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at $79,408,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $86,060.00.

On Friday, September 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $85,150.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CorVel by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.