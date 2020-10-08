CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 1,594 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $142,376.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,657,867 shares in the company, valued at $594,680,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $61,383.01.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,077,394.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $749,018.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $141,743.28.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $132,980.04.

On Monday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,816 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $150,201.36.

On Thursday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,883 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $570,944.85.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,040 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $250,283.20.

CRVL stock opened at $89.44 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CorVel by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

